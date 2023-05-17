A care home near Horsham has been given a clean bill of health by regulators.

Buttermere House in Broadbridge Heath was rated ‘Good’ in all areas following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home, part of the Silverlake Care brand, provides accommodation and care to people with complex learning disabilities, autism and related conditions.

In a report, inspectors said: “People who used the service told us staff were kind, caring and respectful towards them. People's care plans and the support from the registered manager provided staff with the information required to support people effectively.

Staff at Buttermere House care home in Broadbridge Heath are celebrating after the home was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission

"People and their families were involved in the planning of their care and their wishes were respected.”

The report also stated that “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The home’s manager was praised with the report stating: “Staff demonstrated an understanding of their roles and responsibilities.”

Tony Stein, chief executive of Healthcare Management Solutions which operates Silverlake Care, said: “We are all very pleased with the outcome of Buttermere House’s CQC inspection.

“I am especially pleased to read the comments from our residents and their families. Our purpose as a business is to provide care in a warm and welcoming environment, so knowing that this is being delivered is very encouraging.