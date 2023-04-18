A care home near Horsham which looks after people with complex learning disabilities has won praise from health regulators.

Buttermere House in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, has been rated ‘Good’ after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home, which provides accommodation for up to 10 people some of whom have autism, is run by Silverlake Care 2. It was inspected in March and, in a report out this week, was said to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report stated: “People who used the service told us they felt safe being supported by staff and staff had the skills and experience to support them appropriately.

"People's risks in relation to their care were managed and they were able to live independent lives.”

