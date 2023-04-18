Edit Account-Sign Out
Care home near Horsham wins praise from health regulators

A care home near Horsham which looks after people with complex learning disabilities has won praise from health regulators.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST

Buttermere House in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, has been rated ‘Good’ after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home, which provides accommodation for up to 10 people some of whom have autism, is run by Silverlake Care 2. It was inspected in March and, in a report out this week, was said to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report stated: “People who used the service told us they felt safe being supported by staff and staff had the skills and experience to support them appropriately.

A care home near Horsham has been rated 'Good' by health regulatorsA care home near Horsham has been rated 'Good' by health regulators
A care home near Horsham has been rated 'Good' by health regulators

"People's risks in relation to their care were managed and they were able to live independent lives.”

It added that people said “staff were kind, caring and respectful towards them” and that “people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them.”