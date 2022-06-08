Care home plan returns for old Grange site in Midhurst

The first documents of the application (SDNP/22/02466/FUL) were submitted to the South Downs National Park planning authority on May 20.

The plans seek permissions for the development of a residential care home and part reconfiguration of the existing car park at the old Grange site in Bepton Road.

The original Grange Centre site was bulldozed in 2014 and has since been the subject of much deliberating with three attempts to sell it for a supermarket failing and plans to build a public swimming pool washing away.

New plans for the old Grange site in Midhurst

In addressing the need for another care home in the town, the applicant said: “It is clear from official statistics that there is a local demand which will increase significantly up to 2031 and beyond, driven by the demographic profile of the ageing population reflecting the “Baby Boomers”, born in the period of 1946-64 and now approaching the need for care. Fresh Census statistics will shortly be introduced into analysis, expected to indicate even more demand.

"Currently there is a shortage of provision of beds in the Midhurst catchment area and existing stock is quite old. In part it will fail the expectations of patients and their families in terms of room sizes, en-suite facilities and activity spaces particularly as this later generation has wider interests.

“There is a need for more beds to provide local care to the community. It is important for patients to have the support of family and friends, who must be able to easily access the home.”

In September last year a similar planning application detailing the development of a residential care home at the site was withdrawn.

The application outline plans to build the care home over four floors and the applicant stated that, following a presentation to the Town Council when discussing the last application, it became clear that the leisure centre’s architecture was not liked and the designs should be more traditional to Midhurst.

Another change that was agree upon was to reduce the number of bedrooms from 69 to 62.