Care home resident celebrates 65 years with the WI

Mary Roe, a 92-year-old resident at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, has marked 65 years of being a member of the Women’s Institute (WI) with a visit from her chapter’s current president, Suzanne Piner.

The largest women’s organisation in the UK, the WI has been a treasured part of Mary’s life since she joined in 1958 and one she continues to be involved in since moving to Chichester Grange. Over the years she has met lots of other local women while taking part in many activities including embroidery and singing, as well as fundraisers and events to support members of the local community.

Mary said: “Living in the country there was no way of meeting anyone outside of church on a Sunday. Joining the WI was the only way to meet likeminded and diverse people and I loved the friendship and togetherness it brought. That’s what you did as a country girl, joined the WI!”

Meeting with the WI members

Caroline Thomas, Customer Relations Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Mary’s dedication to the WI is remarkable, and she is always talking about the impact her membership has had on her life.

“At Chichester Grange, we are keen to ensure residents continue to pursue their hobbies and passions and remain an active part of the community. It’s been wonderful to support Mary’s involvement in the WI and the connection with her local chapter.

“We would like to thank Suzanne for coming to visit us to mark Mary’s momentous achievement.”

