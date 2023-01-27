General manager Paul Middleton-Russell thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an afternoon steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting, and sampling of the traditional dessert Cranachan.

He said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Westergate House, it’s so important to continue these traditions. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth, and a choice of haggis with neeps and tatties, Scottish salmon, and braised beef brisket all prepared by our stellar chef, Chris Gray Grana-Priego. We also had great fun discovering how much, or is some cases how little(!), we knew about Scotland with our brilliant Scottish quiz.”