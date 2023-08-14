Care home surprise resident on her 60th wedding anniversary

A care home resident has celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with champagne and a card from the King.

Ann, a resident at Walstead Place Care Home in Haywards Heath was treated to a celebratory ‘tea and Champagne’ afternoon with her husband Gordon to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

The team at Walstead Place wanted to do something special for the couple to mark the occasion and join in their celebrations, so they surprised them with a private dining experience at the home.

Ann and Gordon shared memories and reminisced about the cards they gave each other on their first anniversary, which they still have to this day. To make the day even more wonderful, they received an anniversary card from the King and Queen.

Smiles for Ann and Gordon

Gordon expressed his love for his wife, “To me, this lovely lady Ann is my joy to be with on our diamond wedding anniversary. I would marry her over and over again if I had the chance. Thank you to all the staff for making this possible and joining us to raise a glass.”

Home Manager Jacquie Ferguson, said: “We’d like to congratulate Ann and Gordon on 60 wonderful years together, we have all enjoyed being a part of their celebrations.”