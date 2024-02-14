Care home Valentines share the love on handmade message board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellbeing Coach Kay Griffett, from Abbots Wood Manor on London Road, led an arts and crafts session to design a board adored with handmade roses where people could leave anonymous messages.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, residents and staff were asked to write missives to those they cared about to make sure people felt loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay explained: “Love isn’t just about romance, it’s also about appreciating the people around us – and that’s what we’ve done this Valentine’s Day.

Message board of love

“The residents wrote some beautiful messages on the board, and many of them were to the staff here at Abbots Wood Manor.

“We had messages thanking our Homemakers for their care and support, others talking about the joy their friendships here bring to them, and some love notes.”

The residents used their craft session to create beautiful bouquets of handmade roses, mixed with natural foliage cut from the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also took the time to discuss their memories of Valentine’s Day over the years.

Getting creative at Abbots Wood Manor

Kay added: “One of the gentlemen here, Bill, told us about his Valentine Maureen, whom he used to take out on his motorbike to Alfriston.

“Bill told us that he always bought Maureen flowers and chocolates on the day itself.

“We also heard from Kath, whose husband never forgot to buy her flowers, even though they had young children and couldn’t get out to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the most heartwarming moments came when Alan told us the reason he didn’t want to write on the Valentine’s board.