Burgess Hill could get a new 68-bedroom care home following the sale of a 1.57-acre site south of the Kingsway.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale on Thursday, December 15, saying that the site has been purchased by family-run care provider Boutique Care.

They said the proposed scheme, brought forward by Frontier Estates, comprises a care home over three-storey accommodation with an anticipated gross internal area (GIA) of 60.4 sqm per resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Hartill, associate director – care development and investment at Christie & Co, handled the sale.

Christie & Co said the proposed 68-bedroom care home would be south of the Kingsway in Burgess Hill. Image: Broadway Malyan

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The need for a new care home in Burgess Hill was supported by strong interest from several operators and a competitive bidding process. I’m delighted that Boutique Care Homes has secured the site, given their in-depth local knowledge of the area and impressive track record of delivering best-in-class homes. I very much look forward to visiting the development in due course and congratulate the group on securing what will become the fourth home within the Boutique Care Homes portfolio.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planned home is set to be surrounded by landscaped gardens, which will feature seating and patio spaces, woodland and wildflower planting, and a kitchen garden. The proposed home will also have balconies and terraces to provide views over the gardens with the existing mature trees and wooded area offering natural screening for the home.

Ameet Kotecha, managing director and head of the Boutique Care Homes Family, said: “I’m very excited to take our latest home forward to opening in the next two years. This is a key phase in our business growth. Burgess Hill represents a high-quality, sustainable location to develop a state-of-the-art care home fit to provide the outstanding quality of care Boutique is known for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care home development site was sold during a confidential sales process with Christie & Co for an undisclosed price.

Damian Wood, development director at Frontier Estates, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Boutique Care Homes and I very much look forward to working with them on the next project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad