Carers Support West Sussex calls out for votes to get a share of Tesco’s Community Grants fund

Crawley charity Carers Support West Sussex is bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Community Grants initiative.

Tesco works with community charity Groundwork to run its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £1,500, £1,000 and £500 awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Carers Support West Sussex is one of the groups on the shortlist.

Crawley Tesco

The Young Carers Partnership looks to support children, as young as five, who have taken on responsibility way beyond their years to care for someone they love.

These are amazing children, doing an amazing job and often very proud of what they do – but they deserve the time and space to be children.

The Carers Activities programme will free up their time for enjoying the things other children take for granted, whilst improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Sonia Mangan, Carers Support chief executive, said: “By casting your vote for us, you are increasing the potential in helping us give those young carers’ childhood back to them.

"The grant will help in organising days out, carer groups and support programmes to make sure those young carers have the chance to experience those precious moments of childhood…before it’s too late”.

Voting is open in Crawley Tesco stores from early April and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Tesco’s Community Grants scheme has already awarded over £100million to more than 50,000 projects across Britain.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop.

Every three months, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes but especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Tesco Community Grants continues to give local projects the boost they need to help their communities thrive.

"By funding services which support young people and reduce food poverty, we hope to facilitate positive change from the ground up across the UK.

"We are pleased to have been able to help so many local good causes over the years and look forward to seeing what community organisations can achieve in the future with the right resources.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities, particularly those helping to provide food and giving children the support they need for a good start in life.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/communitygrants

Carers Support West Sussex is a countywide voluntary organisation providing information, financial, practical and emotional support to carers. We have more than 30,000 carers registered with the charity with an average of 400 new registrations per month. Our vision is to bring the day forward when unpaid carers are seen, heard and included.

