Caring Horsham shop offers refuge to young victims of anti social behaviour
Wakefields Jewellers in West Street – which employs a security team – posted a message on social media after learning that two teenage girls could not find help after being followed, shouted at and hassled by some boys in Horsham town centre.
Wakefields say: “We recently read an account of two young people in town who were the target of anti-social behaviour and were looking for a safe space in Horsham to wait whilst help arrived.
“We would like to take this opportunity to share that if anyone finds themselves the target of such behaviour, they are more than welcome to come into our store to wait until help, or their parents arrive.
“We have security and a friendly team who will be more than happy to welcome you in during our opening hours, provide a safe space to wait, and assist in any way they can.
“We saw a number of other local businesses also offering this same support, and we're proud to be surrounded by other like-minded individuals in this town who are always willing to help when situations like these arise.”
Meanwhile, a support and advice hub for young people – I-Rock Horsham – was launched in Hurst Road in the town last year. It provides a safe space for 14 to 25-year-olds where they can access support from a trusted professional without the need for a referral. It aims to help young people’s emotional wellbeing and mental health.