Carnival parade to mark launch of this year's Ashington Festival

A carnival parade will mark the start of this year’s Ashington Festival on August 19.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

There will also be walking groups in fancy dress taking part in the parade through the village to the recreation ground.

The Medina Marching Band will also be there, along with vintage vehicles, dancers and the Sussex Steel Band will be playing to get everyone in the carnival mood.

This year’s carnival princess is eight-year-old Ellie Willard who will lead the carnival procession supported by her two attendants Gracie McChesney-Martin, seven, and six-year-old Zara Henson, along with pageboys Sebastian Horner, nine, and Robert Marsh, five. The children were all chosen by a lucky draw and attend Ashington C of E School.

One of the floats in the carnival parade at last year's Ashington Festival. Pic S Robards SR2208201One of the floats in the carnival parade at last year's Ashington Festival. Pic S Robards SR2208201
The carnival procession starts at 1.30pm and the festival which follows includes a stage/arena with live acts performing through the afternoon and evening,

In the arena during the afternoon will be Phill Gibbons with his brilliant dog act ‘Little Nipper’s. Also performing is ‘The Medina Marching Band’ and there will be a display from ‘Rhythm & Sole Dance.’ Also on the bill are ‘Ladies that Boogie’ choir while children’s entertainer Tom Foolery will be keeping youngsters amused.

In the evening local band ‘More Than a Feeling’ will be singing and playing songs through the decades.

There will also be a car boot sale, classic cars, a fun dog show, funfair rides and lots of stalls and sideshows.

Youngsters loved joining in the fun at last year's Ashington Festival. Pic S Robards SR2208201Youngsters loved joining in the fun at last year's Ashington Festival. Pic S Robards SR2208201
A firework display will take place at 10pm followed by a disco. There will be a range of food outlets and a licensed bar.

For more information call 01903 892633 or email [email protected]