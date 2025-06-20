Works to renovate the Carpet Gardens in Eastbourne have been completed, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority said the plants are young and ‘will grow and flourish over the coming weeks and months’.

The works have been highly controversial, with many residents expressing disappointment over losing the historical gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident David Cresswell said: “I think what the council has done to the Carpet Gardens without a major consultations with the residents is unforgivable.

The Carpet Gardens pictured on Friday, June 20. Photo: staff

"The Carpet Gardens were the heart and soul of the town and gave a lot of pride to the town of Eastbourne.”

Stella Lockyer, however, said: “Great idea. Less weeding, more 'seasidey'.

"Bexhill modernised theirs years ago. Much easier to look after in these days of tightened purses too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovation was led by Sussex-based landscape and garden designer Peter Thurman, who has trained and taught at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens.

An artist's impression of what the gardens will look like once in bloom. Photo: EBC

Peter said ‘we’re planting for the future’, and residents can hopefully expect to see ‘a few flowers this autumn’.

"We’ve changed the carpet bedding that’s been here for 100 years plus, and we’ve changed it to the small shrubs, perennials and bulbs and that means they’ll thicken up and expand,” he said.

“They’re very young plants. We may have a few flowers this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There may be one or two this summer, but I’m hoping people will just enjoy seeing how the board has developed with time, to start with.”

Eastburne Borough Council said the project will ‘provide a stunning year-round display’ and will ‘significantly’ promote greater biodiversity.