Carpet of 3,000 poppies on display in West Sussex village for Remembrance Sunday 2024

A carpet of 3,000 poppies has been laid out in the village of Warninglid for Remembrance Sunday 2024.

Since the beginning of May, 39 residents have been crocheting, knitting and stitching the piece together.

Carol Pickering, who crocheted 1,550 of those poppies herself, led the project, which was finished on Wednesday, October 30. It was then laid out on Friday, November 1, at the feet of a Tommy Soldier in front of The Half Moon pub.

Warninglid Residents’ Society secretary Michele Ryan said: “39 young men left the village to go to war in 1914. 13 of them paid the ultimate price and were never to return. They are commemorated on a Memorial Board, which used to hang in the church, but will be on display in the pub on Remembrance Sunday.

“In World War Two, Warninglid lost six men on active service between 1940 and 1945, as well as a few civilians. The six servicemen are commemorated on a second Memorial board, which will also be on display in the pub.”

On Remembrance Sunday (November 10) residents will gather around the Tommy and Poppy Carpet at 10.30am to read the names of the fallen.

Parish councillor Eric Prescott will announce the names, followed by a reading of ‘For the Fallen’ and a two-minute silence

Michele said: “Attending the reading will be Andrew (Yogi) Turville a great-nephew of two of those who are commemorated being Private George Herbert Turville (7 December 1915) and Corporal Percy Turville (25th September 1917). A great-niece of Able Seaman William Langley has also been invited. Also present will be Bobby, a 21-year-old Connemara horse, who will represent all the horses that were commandeered from the village farms and stables that were never to return. Warninglid no longer has a church, and has never had a War Memorial, so this project was created to remember those from Warninglid who gave their lives in both world wars. Their names are marked on crosses placed into the carpet of poppies.”

After the Silence, The Half Moon will serve coffee and croissants and people can donate to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. The society thanked everyone who gave their time to the project.