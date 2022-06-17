Case of bird flu confirmed in Bexhill

The Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the case of avian influenza was found in poultry at a premises in north Bexhill.

All poultry on the premises have been humanely culled, and Defra has set up a three-kilometre Protection Zone and a 10-kilometre Surveillance Zone around the premises.

An East Sussex County Council (ESCC) spokesperson said anyone who lives within the 3km protection zone and keeps poultry will, from next week, be contacted to ask them to complete a survey of birds kept to help scientists assess the risk of spread among birds.

Birds within the 3km zone should be kept housed, not outdoors. No movement of birds or eggs should take place within, or out of, the 3km zone except under license, ESCC said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

However, if anyone finds any dead wild birds in any location, including swans, ducks, geese, gulls, or birds of prey, they should report to the Defra helpline at 03459 33 55 77.

People should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find and should keep dogs on a lead.

For more information visit /www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu#public.