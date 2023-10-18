BREAKING
Cat abandoned while pregnant seeks a loving home in West Sussex

A cat who was found abandoned while pregnant is looking for a new home in West Sussex.
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Katie, who is just one-year-old herself, is looking for a home of her own after her kittens were adopted.

The moggy is currently being cared for by staff at the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust (WCWT), who said she was a ‘fabulous’ mum to her kittens.

Despite having a tough start to life, the affectionate, long-haired cat is a sweet and friendly girl.

A cat who was found abandoned while pregnant is looking for a new home in West Sussex. Photo: WCWTA cat who was found abandoned while pregnant is looking for a new home in West Sussex. Photo: WCWT
A spokesperson for WCWT said: “Understandably, she's a bit sad now her kittens have gone and we're keen to find her a home as soon as possible.

"She can live with children, ideally as the only pet, in a home with outdoor access.

“Would you love to give this cat a happy life of her own?”

To find out more about adoption, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org/adoption-process/

The charity welcomes applications from the Worthing, Adur and Arun districts, plus surrounding areas.

A home visit and donation are required.

