A cat who was found abandoned while pregnant is looking for a new home in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie, who is just one-year-old herself, is looking for a home of her own after her kittens were adopted.

The moggy is currently being cared for by staff at the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust (WCWT), who said she was a ‘fabulous’ mum to her kittens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having a tough start to life, the affectionate, long-haired cat is a sweet and friendly girl.

A cat who was found abandoned while pregnant is looking for a new home in West Sussex. Photo: WCWT

A spokesperson for WCWT said: “Understandably, she's a bit sad now her kittens have gone and we're keen to find her a home as soon as possible.

"She can live with children, ideally as the only pet, in a home with outdoor access.

“Would you love to give this cat a happy life of her own?”

To find out more about adoption, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org/adoption-process/

The charity welcomes applications from the Worthing, Adur and Arun districts, plus surrounding areas.