Cat abandoned while pregnant seeks a loving home in West Sussex
Katie, who is just one-year-old herself, is looking for a home of her own after her kittens were adopted.
The moggy is currently being cared for by staff at the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust (WCWT), who said she was a ‘fabulous’ mum to her kittens.
Despite having a tough start to life, the affectionate, long-haired cat is a sweet and friendly girl.
A spokesperson for WCWT said: “Understandably, she's a bit sad now her kittens have gone and we're keen to find her a home as soon as possible.
"She can live with children, ideally as the only pet, in a home with outdoor access.
“Would you love to give this cat a happy life of her own?”
To find out more about adoption, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org/adoption-process/
The charity welcomes applications from the Worthing, Adur and Arun districts, plus surrounding areas.
A home visit and donation are required.