A cat cafe has opened in Rye following a partnership between a local businesswoman and an animal rescue organisation.

Kiko’s Cat Cafe, in Fishmarket Road, opened its doors to customers on Saturday (September 2).

The business, founded by April Benson, is working to ‘improve people’s well-being via cats’ while also seeking to find homes for some of its rescue felines through a partnership with People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

A spokesperson for PAW Society said: “Welfare has featured in every part of the cafe’s design, and we’re so excited to have a safe and comforting foster space for our animals, which will enable us to greatly increase the number of cats we can rescue.

“All the cats we’ve placed in the cafe have been chosen due to their confidence and willingness to relish in the love and attention of customers. We’re delighted that our cats will get to spend their days lapping up all the fuss, and they may even meet their forever family along the way!

“April has worked incredibly hard to turn the cafe into feline-heaven with cat runs going up to the ceiling, and there is a double-entry door system with a room away from customers when a break and a cat nap is needed.”

April added: “We have been overwhelmed by the incredible response from our opening weekend. We received such positive feedback from our visitors, many of whom have already booked to visit again.

“It has been so rewarding to see our beautiful rescue cats flourish in their new environment.

“A special thank you to our wonderful partner rescue People’s Animal Welfare Society. They have worked tirelessly over the years to help our feline friends, give them a better life and fulfil our shared goal of finding felines a forever home.”

The cafe’s opening weekend was a success with more than 150 people visiting, and it ‘closed on a high’ as adoption applications were submitted for two cats.

Sessions can be booked for a minimum of one hour at £10. The cafe regularly has mid-week deals, such as half-price entry on Wednesday mornings.

The bookings price is a care cover charge which goes towards the cost of trained and experienced cat-care specialists who look after the cats full-time.

For more information about Kiko’s, and to book a session, visit its website.

A cat cafe has opened in Rye following a partnership between a local businesswoman and an animal rescue organisation.

Kiko's owner April Benson (left) and PAW Society co-founder Lynda Humphrey-Stack (right) with Madalina Sbarcea who was responsible for rescuing many of the cats who have found a haven at Kiko's.

The cafe is a 'feline-heaven' with cat runs and hiding spots to enjoy.

Feline resident at Kiko's