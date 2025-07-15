Cat charity in East Sussex village starts fundraiser for urgent medical care for kitten missing an eye

An East Sussex cat charity is asking supporters to help fund urgent medical care for a kitten missing an eye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cats Protection’s Cat Centre in Chelwood Gate started a JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/monsieur-le-floof to raise £500 towards vet costs and aftercare.

The charity said the kitten, who has been named Monsieur Le Floof, came into care in April with his siblings when he was four months old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cats Protection said Monsieur Le Floof had ‘worrying symptoms’ and the on-site veterinary team found he had an eye infection as a result of cat flu. Sadly, his eye was so damaged that it had to be removed, which has been expensive for the centre.

Monsieur Le Floof came into Cat's Protection's Chelwood Gate centre in April when he was just four months old

Cat Centre manager Danielle Draper said: “We’re lucky to have a specialist vet team at the centre but every operation and aftercare clocks up bills that put an extra strain on our fundraising. That’s why we’re asking our supporters to help out with Floof’s vet costs.”

Cats Protection said Monsieur Le Floof is doing well and is now looking to find his ‘forever home’.

Danielle said: “The poor little mite looked a bit sorry for himself after the operation but youth was on his side and he has fully recovered from his treatment. He’s still playful, friendly and full of personality. Floof has adapted so well to his limited vision. He navigates life confidently and doesn’t need special care to be a wonderful, loving companion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity added that it can only help cats like Monsieur Le Floof with generous public donations. Danielle said: “We hope this appeal will recover some of our costs and if we are lucky enough to raise more than our target, the donations will help more cats who come into care.”

Monsieur Le Floof is now looking for a new home

Staff at the centre gave Monsieur Le Floof his name because of his fluffy appearance and the way he took ‘everything in his stride’.

People can find out more about him and the other cats looking for homes in Sussex at www.cats.org.uk/ncac.