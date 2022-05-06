Cat Extravaganza promises to bring ‘The most beautiful cats in the world’ to Brighton this month

An international cat show will take place at Brighton Racecourse on May 14-15.

The Cat Extravaganza will feature all sorts of breeds including Bengal, British Short Hair, Maine Coon and Sphynx, and newer breeds like the Lykoi, also known as a werewolf cat!

A spokesperson for the event said: “LCWW Group (formerly LondonCats) is back in full force with their iconic ‘Cat Extravagazna’.

A puss at a past Cat Extravaganza

“This May as part of their global 2022 tour LCWW will be bringing the most beautiful cats in the world to Brighton Racecourse!

“Following the huge success of the organisation’s events around the UK in 2019, the team is back.

“Cat-crazy exhibitors and visitors from all over the country will be flooding into Brighton to celebrate their love of cats.”

The cats will competing for prizes such as best kitten, best cat, and best household pet.

The Cat Extravaganza is coming to Brighton

The show will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Adults tickets are priced £15 and £10 for concessions and over 12s, under 12s are £5.00, and a portion of the proceeds will be given to chariites to support Ukraine.