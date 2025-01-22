Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly cat which was ‘thrown out of a vehicle’ on a busy road in Eastbourne has been rescued by good Samaritans .

Local resident Nicki Perry was driving in Cross Levels Way, on Wednesday, January 8, when she noticed a cat being ‘thrown out of’ a vehicle parked on a verge.

The cat – now known to be a 15-year-old feline called Choc – ‘landed on its feet’ and disappeared, while the vehicle involved ‘sped off’, according to Nicki.

She said the incident was ‘very shocking and distressing’ to witness.

15-year-old Choc. Photo: submitted

Worried that Choc would run into the road and ‘under a car’, Nicki began searching and asking passers-by for help.

She said: “Then as I was heading back, it appeared.

"There were a couple of girls in front of me from the college who I shouted at to get hold of it. They helped me carry it back to my car.

"When I got to the cat, I did burst into tears with relief. It’s an upsetting thing to see.

Choc was 'thrown out of a vehicle' on Cross Levels Way. Photo: Google Street View

"I understand not everyone’s an animal lover, but you don’t treat an animal like that.”

Following a vet visit, Choc was reunited with his owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

She said Choc – a ‘friendly and curious’ cat – has been ‘quieter’ since the ordeal, but escaped with just some bruising.

She described Nicki and the college girls’ heroic actions as ‘amazing’.

“How many people would do that?” she said.

“It’s really sweet that everyone was helping out and pulled together.”

Sussex Police said enquiries to ‘establish the full circumstances’ of the matter are ‘ongoing’.