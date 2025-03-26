Staff at an animal rescue charity have been left reeling following the discovery of a young cat wrapped in plastic and dust sheets inside a drawstring bag which was then taped up and dumped just off a country lane.

Worthing-based Wadars Animal Rescue was contacted by a member of the public just after 9am on Wednesday, March 26, after she saw what she initially thought to be a bag of rubbish by the entrance to a property in Roundstone Lane, Angmering.

Upon looking closer, the woman saw the bag moving and called police. She was advised to make a small cut in the bag, at which point she saw fur and got in touch with Wadars.

Tracy Cadman, the charity’s operations director, said: “This is one of the most sickening and cowardly things that I have seen in many years. It is clearly a deliberate act of cruelty with the intention of killing the cat.

The young male cat is now being looked after by Wadars. Right, the bag it was found inside on the roadside in Angmering

“The bag that the cat was in has the word ‘Dreamcatcher’ on the side and the green masking tape wrapped around the bag, and paper dust sheet inside was the kind used for decorating. There was also a small blue microfibre cloth in the bag that was covered in white paint.

“The cat is a young male and despite what he was put through he appears to be in fairly good shape. We are extremely grateful to the lady who took the time to check the bag and then contact us – without her quick thinking I think we would be looking at a dead cat.”

Wadars is asking anyone who recognises the cat to contact the charity by calling 01903 247111 or by emailing [email protected]