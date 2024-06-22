Cathedral invites residents to pay tribute to man, 57, who died in Chichester assault
The service is set to take place from 6pm to 7pm this evening (Saturday, June 22).
There will be an opportunity for residents and visitors to Chichester to come together for a period of prayer, silent reflection, and to light a candle.
It comes after a 57-year-old man died from a ‘serious head injury’ at the Dolphin and Anchor pub in West Street following an assault.
A spokesperson for Chichester Cathedral said: “It is with deep shock and sadness that we have learnt of the incident on West Street, which took place yesterday.
"Our prayers are with those involved, including the family and friends of the 57 year-old man who has tragically lost his life.
“The Cathedral is open to all those seeking a quiet space for prayer or a moment of reflection and Day Chaplains are on duty for those who wish to speak to someone.”
A 30-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
A third man suspected of affray has been identified but has not yet been located by police.
