Cathedral invites residents to pay tribute to man, 57, who died in Chichester assault

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 12:15 BST
Chichester Cathedral is set to host a service to pay tribute to a man who died in Chichester on Thursday (June 20) night .

The service is set to take place from 6pm to 7pm this evening (Saturday, June 22).

There will be an opportunity for residents and visitors to Chichester to come together for a period of prayer, silent reflection, and to light a candle.

It comes after a 57-year-old man died from a ‘serious head injury’ at the Dolphin and Anchor pub in West Street following an assault.

Police in West Street where the incident happen. Photo: Eddie MitchellPolice in West Street where the incident happen. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police in West Street where the incident happen. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Chichester Cathedral said: “It is with deep shock and sadness that we have learnt of the incident on West Street, which took place yesterday.

"Our prayers are with those involved, including the family and friends of the 57 year-old man who has tragically lost his life.

“The Cathedral is open to all those seeking a quiet space for prayer or a moment of reflection and Day Chaplains are on duty for those who wish to speak to someone.”

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified but has not yet been located by police.

