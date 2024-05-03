Cathedral overflowed with supporters for new Sussex lay ministers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifty-three individuals from Anglican churches across Sussex were commissioned by Bishop Ruth during a special service, marking one of the largest year groups ever to complete their skills-based training since the program's inception in 2019.

The cathedral overflowed with family, friends, and church members, all joining in the celebrations.

Authorised Lay Ministers play a vital role in the public ministry of their local churches, serving their parishes with dedication.

Revd Jayne Prestwood, Officer for Lay Vocation and Ministry, oversees the lay ministry training program. She remarked, “Authorised Lay Ministry (ALM) is now recognized across the Church of England as a vibrant and growing expression of lay ministry. It offers flexible and affordable skills-based training in various ministries. This year, we introduced two new electives: Care of Creation and Eco Church, and Rural Ministry.”

The commissioning and authorisation of ALM candidates took place at 2 pm in Chichester Cathedral and was live-streamed for those unable to attend. More about some of the individuals receiving their awards can be found in the May issue of Faith in Sussex, scheduled for mid-May.

Please pray for them as they go out to serve in their parishes.

All the candidates in their chosen elective group and the churches in which they serve:

Care of Creation and Eco ChurchMrs Chris (Christine) Aitken - St Helen, OreMs Nicola Ferguson - St Leonards (Parish of Sutton with Seaford)Mrs Liesl Garry- St John's, Broadbridge HeathMrs Chris (Christine) O’Riordan - St Mary's Church, HorshamMrs Karen Park - St Mark's Church, HolbrookMrs Katy (Catherine) Trigg - St Edward the Confessor, Burgess Hill

ChaplaincyMrs Irene Adams - St John the Baptist Church, Findon (Parish of Findon with Clapham and PatchingMr Andrew Bishop - Lancing College with St James the Less LancingJulie Carroll - Royal Sussex County Hospital and Royal Alexandra HospitalMrs Linda Goodwin - St Mary's, HorshamMrs Catherine Hammond - Lavant ChurchesMr Reg (Reginald) Haydon - Holy Trinity, HorshamMrs Kim Leach - St John's, MeadsMrs Claire Withams - Woodingdean, Chaplain to SECAmb and working within the Chaplaincy team at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

MissionMs Jaclyn Colbert - St Peter's, BrightonMrs Amanda Newton - St John's, MeadsMr David Scott-Ralphs - St John's, MeadsMrs Sue (Susan) Vernon - St Mark's, HolbrookMr Neil Watt - St Mary's, Funtington

PastoralMrs Karen Blackman - St Margaret of Antioch, West HoathlyMrs Sahar Davies - St John the Baptist, CrawleyMrs Karen Ewen - Chanctonbury ChurchesMiss Lisa Hughes - St Nicolas, Portslade (Portslade and Mile Oak)Mr Bob (Robert) Rice - St Leonards (Parish of Sutton with Seaford)

PreachingMr James Allport - Chichester CathedralMr James Baron - St Pancras, ChichesterMrs Julia Brackenbury - St Andrew's Church, Burgess HillMrs Joan Bull - St Mary the Virgin, FelphamMr Paul Burley - St John's Church, Meads, EastbourneMr David Clover - St Matthew, St Leonards-On-SeaMiss Sue (Susan) Gumbrell - St Andrew's Church, Burgess HillMs Becky (Rebecca) Hawkins - St Mary's, HorshamMiss Victoria Leslie - Cathedral Church of the Holy TrinityMr Alex (William) Lindsay-Stewart - St John the Baptist CrawleyMrs Sheila Smith - St Andrew's Church, Burgess HillMr Ian Tout - St Peter's, Sompting (Parish of South Lancing & Sompting)Mr Richard York - St John the Baptist, Crawley

Rural MinistryMrs Jemma Cooper - All Saints, MountfieldMrs Shelagh Gilliam - All Saints, DanehillMrs Robyn Smith - St Augustine's, Scaynes HillMrs Jenny Walker - St Augustine's, Scaynes Hill

Small Group LeaderMrs Irene Adams - St John the Baptist Church, Findon (Parish of Findon with Clapham and PatchingMr Mike Harding - St Augustine's, Scaynes HillMrs Toni (Antoinette) Hayes - St Mary's, PulboroughMrs Emily Keating-Rowe - St Mary de Haura, New Shoreham

