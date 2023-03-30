Edit Account-Sign Out
Cats and dogs for adoption in Sussex: Meet the adorable animals at Wadars looking for homes

Are you thinking about adopting a cat or dog? Take a look at these adorable animals looking for homes in Sussex.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:34 BST

Wadars in Ferring, West Sussex, cares for both cats and dogs at its rescue centre – so, whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, there might just be a pet for you here.

The charity has been rehoming pets and rescuing wildlife since 1969 and has many adorable animals currently looking for homes.

For more information about any of the animals below, visit the Wadars website and view their full profiles.

All information and photos come from Wadars.

Ace is a happy, friendly boy with bundles of energy! He travels well and is friendly towards new people and other dogs. He is not used to young children and tends to jump up when excited. He also pulls a little on the lead and shows a keen interest in chasing birds and squirrels so would not be suitable to live with cats. Ace would suit someone with an active lifestyle and will benefit from further basic training.

Ace is a happy, friendly boy with bundles of energy! He travels well and is friendly towards new people and other dogs. He is not used to young children and tends to jump up when excited. He also pulls a little on the lead and shows a keen interest in chasing birds and squirrels so would not be suitable to live with cats. Ace would suit someone with an active lifestyle and will benefit from further basic training. Photo: Wadars

Milo arrived at Wadars when a change in circumstances meant that his previous owner could no longer keep him. He can be a little shy at first, however, once he gets to know you, Milo is a very friendly boy and loves attention. Milo is used to living with children and a cat. He also loves his walks and meeting other dogs.

Milo arrived at Wadars when a change in circumstances meant that his previous owner could no longer keep him. He can be a little shy at first, however, once he gets to know you, Milo is a very friendly boy and loves attention. Milo is used to living with children and a cat. He also loves his walks and meeting other dogs. Photo: Wadars

Rolo arrived at Wadars when a change in circumstances meant that his previous owner could no longer keep him. Rolo is very affectionate and loves his cuddles. He is used to living with children and a cat, and is also happy to be around dogs.

Rolo arrived at Wadars when a change in circumstances meant that his previous owner could no longer keep him. Rolo is very affectionate and loves his cuddles. He is used to living with children and a cat, and is also happy to be around dogs. Photo: Wadars

Boss & Blue are friendly and affectionate Yorkshire terrier crosses, both aged nine months old. Wadars said they can be a little reserved at first when meeting new people and other dogs, but soon come out of their playful shells once they get to know you. Boss and Blue are not used to young children but are obedient, well-behaved and love their walks. They are looking for a home together as they are very attached to each other.

Boss & Blue are friendly and affectionate Yorkshire terrier crosses, both aged nine months old. Wadars said they can be a little reserved at first when meeting new people and other dogs, but soon come out of their playful shells once they get to know you. Boss and Blue are not used to young children but are obedient, well-behaved and love their walks. They are looking for a home together as they are very attached to each other. Photo: Wadars

