'Cat's eyes are one of the most special wonders of nature' | Animal Magic

​A cat’s eyes are one of the most special wonders of nature, I think. They are not only incredibly beautiful, they are also well designed to perform an important and complex task.

When your cat stares at you and blinks slowly, you just know that she is telling you that she loves you.

But have you ever wondered why her pupils are not the same shape as your own?

People, dogs, and large wild cats such as lions and tigers all have circular pupils to see through. So why do our domestic cats have vertical slits for pupils?

It seems that this is all down to hunting preferences.

Our domestic cats have evolved as nocturnal ambush hunters. They need to be able to judge distance and to know exactly when to pounce.

Research has shown that the vertical slit maximises the ability to judge horizontal depth, creating the best prey-snatching chances.

Cats’ pupils can vary in size from a large circle to a tiny slit. This is a 135-fold change in area, whereas our human pupils can only vary by 15-fold.

This gives your cat a huge advantage of being able to see in very bright sunlight, but also at times when the lighting levels are low such as dawn and dusk.

They say that the best way to protect local wildlife from being harmed by your cat is to keep him in at dawn and dusk. This is when their eyesight is still optimised, but their prey species cannot see nearly as well.

Cats are helped to see in the dark because they have a part to their eye called the tapetum lucidum, which people don’t have.

This acts like a mirror, sending light back through their retina twice, giving them a second chance to see something in the dark.

It’s their tapetum lucidum that makes their eyes seem to glow in photos. And it explains why we call road studs ‘cats eyes’.

However, having a tapetum lucidum makes things a little fuzzier for them, meaning that they cannot see as well as we can in bright light.

