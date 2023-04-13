Cats for Adoption in Sussex: Meet Polly and Sandy - two cats looking for their forever home

This adorable pair of cats are looking for a home in Sussex, can you be the ones to give them a loving home?

Meet Sandy and Polly - This lovely pair are looking for a kind and loving home where they can cuddle up together.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust said that both love human contact and, very sadly, have just lost their owner and are ‘delightful cats who would be a welcome addition to a cat-loving home.’

Both ten-years-old, Sandy is a ginger male who is initially a bit shy but then loves a fuss. Polly is a friendly and chatty girl.

They would suit an adult-only home or one with calm, older children. They need to be the only pets in the household.

For further details - and for those of other cats ready for adoption – contact [email protected]