Cats Protection celebrates the coronation of King Charles III with a Teddy Bears’ Picnic

Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre is planning to hold a Teddy Bears’ Picnic to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The event, which is part of the Big Help Out, takes place on Monday, May 8, at the adoption centre in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate.

Entry is free and families are welcome to bring teddies and picnics between 12pm and 2pm.

The event is also a chance to find out about volunteering opportunities at the charity.

Khaleesi is looking for a new home and can be adopted from Cats Protection's National Cat Adoption Centre

Tania Marsh, deputy manager of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, said: “Our charity helps thousands of cats every year, but this is only possible thanks to our amazing volunteers who do so much to help cats in need. We’re incredibly grateful to all of them, so this day will be about celebrating them as well as the coronation.

"Everyone is welcome and we will be on hand to help people find out more about becoming a volunteer for Cats Protection. We have many roles available, from hands-on cat work to helping out with social media. Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, make new friends and feel like you’re making a difference to a good cause.”

Volunteers at the National Cat Adoption Centre help care for cats like Khaleesi, who has been at the centre since December 2022. Khaleesi loves to play and is looking for a home where there will not be many other cats in the neighbourhood.

