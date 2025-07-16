Monsieur Le Floof. Photo: Cats Protection

A Sussex cat charity is asking people to ‘dig deep’ to fund urgent medical care for a one-eyed kitten.

Cats Protection’s National Centre in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath, is hoping to raise £500 towards vet costs for a kitten called Monsieur Le Floof.

At just four months old, the ‘playful’ kitten arrived at the centre in April along with his siblings – but it was soon discovered that ‘something was off’.

"Monsieur Le Floof was displaying worrying symptoms and the team suspected he could have a viral infection such as cat flu,” a Cats Protection spokesperson said.

"On examination by the on-site veterinary team, the little man was found to have an eye infection as a result of the cat flu.

“Unfortunately, Monsieur Le Floof’s eye was so severely damaged by the infection, there was no option but to operate to remove it. Although the outcome was good, the costs have left a dent in the centre’s coffers.”

Cats Protection said it can only help cats like Monsieur Le Floof with generous public donations.

Danielle Draper, Cat Centre Manager, said: “We’re lucky to have a specialist vet team at the centre but every operation and aftercare clocks up bills that put an extra strain on our fundraising.

"That’s why we’re asking our supporters to help out with Floof’s vet costs.

“We hope this appeal will recover some of our costs and if we are lucky enough to raise more than our target, the donations will help more cats who come into care.”

The charity added that Monsieur Le Floof is ready to find his forever home.

Danielle said: “The poor little mite looked a bit sorry for himself after the operation but youth was on his side and he has fully recovered from his treatment. He’s still playful, friendly and full of personality.

“Floof has adapted so well to his limited vision. He navigates life confidently and doesn’t need special care to be a wonderful, loving companion.”

To find out more about Monsieur Le Floof, visit: cats.org.uk/ncac.

To contribute to his vet care, visit: justgiving.com/page/monsieur-le-floof.