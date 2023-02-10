​Sussex-based charity Cats Protection has revealed the six signs that people could love their cat more than their partner, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The organisation, which has its National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath, said there are more than 11 million pet cats in the UK.

A spokesperson said: “The charity’s CATS Report 2022 revealed that 92 per cent of cat owners consider their cat as part of the family and 88 per cent admit to talking with their cat regularly. Many of us would do anything for our feline friends, and you may even find that you love them more than your significant other.”

Cats Protection have provided a checklist to see whether your cat could mean more to you than your human partner:

Cats Protection has revealed the six signs that people could love their cat more than their partner

1) You don’t dare disturb them when they’re sleeping.

2) You don’t mind if your cat wakes you up. Cats Protection said: “No need for an alarm clock, your cat will make sure you know when it’s time to get out of bed and serve them their breakfast, and you will happily oblige, even at 5am.”

3) Your phone is full of photos of your cat.

4) You choose their food carefully. Cats Protection said: “When it comes to mealtimes, you choose only the best cat food that has your feline friend’s approval, and make sure to pick out their favourite flavours so they’re not disappointed. Food is served precisely on schedule (or as soon as your cat demands it) and perhaps even presented in a Michelin star-worthy fashion in their favourite bowl.”

5) You worry about them when you’re away.

6) You have several nicknames for them. “A cat is never known by just one name, and you have a whole register of creative monikers for your moggy,” said Cats Protection. “Your partner has just the one name, plus maybe a more a formal version you use when they’ve done something wrong.”