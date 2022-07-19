Live footage of cute kittens learning to navigate the world around them will be streamed on the charity’s Facebook page every Wednesday this summer.

During the live streams, kittens aged between two to eight weeks old will be gradually exposed to different noises, smells, and physical human interaction.

At this age, a kitten’s brain and sensory system are still developing and the stimuli they encounter influence how this development occurs.

Cats Protection will be livestreaming kittens to improve wellbeing.

Everything, from who they meet to the environments they encounter, will teach them whether what is happening is threatening or non-threatening.Behaviour manager at Cats Protection, Nicky Trevorrow, said: “Preparing a kitten to cope with the human world and its challenges is one of the most important ways to ensure their lifelong welfare. “Without careful consideration of their development, they may grow into an adult cat that will struggle to cope within a normal domestic setting.

"The kitten socialisation period is an important time in a cat’s life, and we are offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access so viewers can watch our kittens learn and grow.”

“We have been battered by bad news over the last few years, so we felt a little break during the day to watch some playful and adorable kittens was very much in order!

"It’s so easy to get consumed by the chaos that’s going on around us right now, so having a moment for positivity and wellbeing is really important – and what better way to do it than with kittens!”

Trained ‘kitten socialisation volunteers’ will be spending time playing, handling, and grooming the kittens so they learn to be confident around humans and relaxed during a vet visit.

Nicky added: "Play is a great way for cats to have a natural endorphin fix of feel-good hormones and is great for mental stimulation, exercise, and can be a stress reliever.”

#KittenCam live streams can be joined at approximately 1pm every Wednesday in July and August at: www.facebook.com/catsprotection.

Viewers can relax, unwind, and let the endorphins flow as they watch these adorable tiny bundles of fur develop and grow.