The investigation carried out on behalf of East Sussex County Council lists the reasons.

Businesses and homes were flooded when the town centre flooded on October 28.

It was also the second time in 2023 that the town suffered major flooding following a similar incident in January.

A new manhole installed by Southern Water was one of the primary causes of major flooding in Hastings town centre last October, the report said.

It added: “As with the January 2023 flood event the dominant source of flooding within Hastings town centre was observed to emanate from a manhole located at the eastern end of South Terrace. The manhole surcharged for several hours, with flood waters predominantly flowing west, from the manhole, towards the lower lying central part of South Terrace.”

The report said this manhole was installed in 2019.

It added: “A manhole on Station Road located on the combined sewer network surcharged. The flooding from the manhole is considered to have been linked to the ingress of surface water flows to the combined sewer via upstream manholes or highway gullies in the Queens Square area resulting in the capacity of the combined sewer being exceeded.

“Sewer flooding to residential properties near St Andrews Square was reported, with foul sewer manholes in rear gardens surcharging during the flood event. The foul system near St Andrews Square sewer system joins a combined system at South Terrace.

“Based on a review of the route of the sewer network and topography around South Terrace and St Andrews Square, it is considered that the surface water flooding at South Terrace caused backing up within the combined and foul networks and contributed to the flooding of residential properties.”

The report said heavy rainfall in the weeks leading up to last October’s event was also a primary cause.

It said: “Records indicate there had been a sustained period of heavy rainfall prior to the flood event, with up to 104.4mm recorded between October 10 and October 26, 2023. The above average rainfall preceding weeks would have resulted in the upstream catchment being saturated leading to an increased volume of surface water runoff from the October 27-28 rainfall event.”

The report added that Southern Water undertook works to seal the manhole in South Terrace immediately after the incident.

Love Hastings, which represents businesses in the town, said the report left ‘many questions unanswered’.

A spokesperson said the report did not address Southern Water’s ‘failure to compensate for losses in the January flood, despite payouts for the October disaster’.

The spokesperson added: “Concerns also persist over ongoing flood risks, with 10 pumps still deployed on the beach, and uncertainty hanging over the effectiveness of Southern Water's measures.

“The report fails to mention the removal of an emergency storm outfall line in 1990 or address maintenance issues with critical infrastructure. It also pays little or no attention to residential properties affected by sewer flooding, inaccurately stating that ‘only 5-10’ were impacted, when Southern Water themselves stated that 19 homes had to be fully evacuated, whilst many others were faced with significant damage.

“Despite acknowledging pumping issues, the report downplays their impact and overlooks the failure of crucial pumps during the flood.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We welcome the publication of this report. As the report makes clear, multiple factors were involved in the 2023 flooding events, and different areas of the town underwent localised flooding for different reasons.

“Although we do not agree with all aspects of the report, we will review its findings carefully as we are working closely with the agencies who have responsibility for flood management in the town to help to prevent incidents like this happening in the future.”

1 . IMG_20231028_115507.jpg Flooding in South Terrace on October 28, 2023 Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_20231028_114226.jpg Flooding in South Terrace on October 28, 2023 Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_20231028_114946.jpg Flooding in Hastings town centre on October 28, 2023 Photo: Staff