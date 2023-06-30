NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

CCTV footage released after assault on staff at Crawley Railway Station

British Transport Police officers investigating an assault on staff at Crawley railway station released CCTV footage of the incident earlier today (June 30) as enquiries evolve.
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:54 BST

On June 25, at approximately 4.05pm, the victim was at the gate line in Crawley railway station when a man pushed through without a ticket.

The member of staff challenged the man, who then punched him and stamped on his head, police say.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the assault, the man suffered three eye fractures, a jaw fracture and a fracture to his shoulder.

Most Popular
Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport PoliceDo you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police
Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting ref 435 of 25/06/23.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more

Crawley bus company receives £30 million investment for its new hydrogen powered fleet