CCTV footage released after assault on staff at Crawley Railway Station

British Transport Police officers investigating an assault on staff at Crawley railway station released CCTV footage of the incident earlier today (June 30) as enquiries evolve.

On June 25, at approximately 4.05pm, the victim was at the gate line in Crawley railway station when a man pushed through without a ticket.

The member of staff challenged the man, who then punched him and stamped on his head, police say.

As a result of the assault, the man suffered three eye fractures, a jaw fracture and a fracture to his shoulder.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting ref 435 of 25/06/23.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.