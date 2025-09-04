Celeb chefs to cook 'live' in Horsham town centre
It’s all part of a ‘Sussex Six Market’ that will bring local produce, street food, live music and fun to the town centre.
Chefs Matt Gillan of The Woodcote; Kenny Tutt and Miranda Gore-Browne of Parham House Cookery School; Alex Dome from Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Joshua Mann from Camellia at South Lodge Hotel will showcase their skills using Sussex produce at the event.
It is being organised by Food Rocks and Horsham District Council, and is in support of the Sussex Six Campaign, managed by Natural Partnerships, which aims to increase the availability of local produce on menus and shop shelves in the county.
The Sussex Six Market features alongside the Horsham Tap & Vine Takeover, organised by Firebird Brewery, Your Horsham and Visit Horsham. Thirteen pubs and venues throughout Horsham will be showcasing local drinks and celebrating the town’s vibrant hospitality scene all weekend.