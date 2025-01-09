Celebrate the wildlife on our doorstep as winners of South Downs National Park Photography contest revealed

This year’s theme was ‘stunning seasons of the South Downs’ and, to that end, judges were treated to an assortment of images showing off the changing landscapes, treescapes, weather and light conditions throughout the year – all across a record year for entries, with more than 800 photographs submitted.

Photographer Piers Fearick was a double winner this year, taking first prize and runner-up in the ever-popular wildlife category, capturing the beauty of a Yellowhammer and a Wren on the South Downs.

This year’s wildlife category, which was not tied to any particular season, saw the highest-standard of submission ever in the national park award’s history. The National Park’s Biodiversity Officer and competition judge Jan Knowlson said of the Yellowhammer: “It’s one of our great farmland birds in the South Downs that has struggled in recent decades, so it’s wonderful to see the yellowhammer being shown here in all its glory.”

Carlotta Luke, fellow judge and award-winning photographer added: “The colours are just incredible – yellow on yellow with the gorse! The detail is amazing and the composition is lovely. It looks like the bird is looking at the photographer.”

Photographer Piers, who lives near Worthing and wins £150, said: “I’m constantly inspired by the natural environment and in particular the South Downs National Park which I’m very lucky to have on my doorstep. Yellowhammer, with its vibrant plumage, is only intensified with a backdrop of flowering golden gorse.

“The tiny but mighty wren’s loud and proud beautiful song can be heard from many a hedgerow and it’s always a delight to be eyelevel with one.”

But Piers wasn’t the only double winner this year. Stuart East took home first place for both the spring and winter categories, earning praise for his photos of wild garlic flowering in an ancient Sussex woodland, and hoar frost on the River Arun.

One judge, Finn Hopson, praised the photo’s technical prowess, adding: “This is a very accomplished photograph and a lot of thought has gone into it. It really shows off the joy of spring in our woodlands.

“It’s so wintry but in a nice way. These are the winter days you want to be out in the South Downs.”

Stuart, who lives at Littlehampton and picks up a £200 prize, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I spend a lot of my spare time walking, cycling and photographing in the South Downs National Park. I really enjoy observing and capturing the changing seasons across the different habitats and landscapes we are lucky to have so close by.

“My winter image was taken on a fantastic frosty morning at the River Arun in West Sussex with temperatures of minus 8C. The slack tide allowed beautiful reflections in the water and dramatic clouds rolled in to complete the scene. It was a real pleasure to witness these conditions which are so rare in this part of the world.”

Ian Bierly’s stunning landscape shot off the top of Beeding Hill took top prize for the Summer Category, wowing judge Carlotta Luke, who said: “The composition of all the fields are amazing with the sea in the distance. This is so unmistakably South Downs.”

Ian himself, who lives near Haywards Heath and bagged a £100 prize, said: “The whole scene seemed to sum up what I love about the South Downs, the endless views, rolling hills, and the feeling of being lost in the tranquility and beauty surrounded by nature.”

Emma Varley, from Steyning, won the Autumn prize with a beautifully composed shot of cyclist zipping through a treescape rendered golden by the rich autumn light. The photo’s serene humanity captured the hearts and minds of the judges, who awarded her a £100 cash prize.

"I took the photo en route to visit family in Pulborough one gorgeous, misty October morning.

“As I drove past the end of a lane near Parham House I spotted sunshine illuminating the lovely autumnal colours of these oaks and couldn’t resist putting up my tripod in the middle of the (quiet!) road.

“Luckily, a cyclist was also enjoying the scenery and I managed to include him too.

“Living on a farm near Washington for many years, it was the beauty of the South Downs and its wildlife that inspired me to take up photography. I now live in Steyning and love sharing special moments in nature through my photos.

“It’s a huge surprise to have won this prize – there are so many talented local photographers who constantly inspire me with their views of the South Downs.”

