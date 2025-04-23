Celebrate thirty years of rubber duck racing on the River Lavant this May

Photo: Chris Turner

The River Lavant Duck Race turns 30 this year and, with another day of fun lined up in May, it’s sure to be going to a long time yet.

Organised by the West Sussex Rivers Trust and Lavant Parish Council, this year’s River Lavant Fest is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 4 on Lavant Village Green, with the much anticipated duck race kicking off at 2pm from Pot Nore Bridge.

But there’s more to the day then racing ducks. The River Lavant is one of less than 300 chalk streams in the world, and organisers have arranged for a variety of activities to suit guests young and old.

From identifying key species along the river, meeting taxidermy river animals and learning more about the river’s significance as a natural habitat, there really is something for everyone.

Chalk Stream Resilience Officer for the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, Kate Whitton said: “We are very excited for this activity-packed day on the Lavant where the Western Sussex Rivers Trust will be on hand to answer all your watery questions and help you get up close to some river creatures!

“The beautiful River Lavant has seen its fair share of issues over recent years. We are working hard with communities and landowners to restore it back to being a healthy river, but we need your help!

“Come and see us during River Fest to find out how you can become a River Guardian and help this precious river thrive again.

“There are lots of easy ways to help and you can quickly become a citizen scientist by getting involved with The Big River Watch and WaterWise Week, as well as having a go at some water quality testing.”

Jenny Quest from Lavant Parish Council added: “The Duck Race has always generated a sense of fun and belonging. Children of yesteryear now share their enjoyment with their own children. Locals are relieved to have the support of the Western Sussex Rivers Trust after the great concern of last year’s overpumping disasters. The river has been here for millennia and we look forward to its restoration so it can continue to bring life and joy to the village.”