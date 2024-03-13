Celebrating 40 years working at The Mulberry Community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Janet started working at Mulberry House ( formerly St Mary's) as a care assistant in March 1984 when the youngest of her four daughters was 11 months old. She worked night shifts for an amazing 22 years.
Janet's potential was recognised and she was encouraged to attend college to obtain an NVQ Level 3 which meant she could progress to being a Senior Carer.
Janet provides care for our residents, supports the care teams on the floor and helps organise staff rotas.
Her knowledge and experience is invaluable and she is loved and respected by everyone.
In addition to the company giving Janet a generous gift, a certificate and an engraved crystal, the staff had a collection for Janet and surprised her with this on Monday.
When she's not at work, Janet makes time for her four daughters, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. And her husband of course!