Celebrating 40 years working at The Mulberry Community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janet started working at Mulberry House ( formerly St Mary's) as a care assistant in March 1984 when the youngest of her four daughters was 11 months old. She worked night shifts for an amazing 22 years.

Janet's potential was recognised and she was encouraged to attend college to obtain an NVQ Level 3 which meant she could progress to being a Senior Carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet provides care for our residents, supports the care teams on the floor and helps organise staff rotas.

Janet with Deputy Manager Elena

Her knowledge and experience is invaluable and she is loved and respected by everyone.

In addition to the company giving Janet a generous gift, a certificate and an engraved crystal, the staff had a collection for Janet and surprised her with this on Monday.