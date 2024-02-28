Celebrating Mother Language Day: diversity shines at Pound Hill Infant Academy!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Monday to Friday, pupils immersed themselves in a cultural journey, delving into the rich linguistic heritage that makes up their community. Families played a pivotal role, sharing stories, traditions, and language lessons with our young minds.

One particularly touching moment came when a parent captivated a classroom with the enchanting tale of Cinderella in Romanian.

Year 1 pupils engaged in an exchange of words in Yoruba, a language spoken in West Africa.

Throughout the week, pupils took centre stage, showcasing their linguistic talents through videos and presentations in their mother tongues. From Mandarin to Swahili, each presentation was a testament to the rich linguistic mosaic that defines the academy.

Members of the Pupil Parliament took the initiative to delve deeper into the diverse linguistic landscape, conducting a comprehensive questionnaire that shed light on the languages spoken within the academy.

Assemblies buzzed with excitement as pupils eagerly absorbed insights into different languages and cultures. Community visitors and staff played a pivotal role, sharing personal stories and insights into their native languages, further enriching the pupils' understanding of linguistic diversity.

