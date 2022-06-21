The Coastguards were rightly supported by many local sailors , Dick being a sailing club member, but more to the point, having been a stalwart protector of all who use our ocean through his service as a coastguard for over 50 years.

He joined the service on the 15th June 1970, and maintained that commitment throughout his life. He said he almost joined the army, but mariners were lucky, he chose to stay local and serve his community in this way. It was said by current Station Officer Hollie Shoesmith, that Dick assisted thousands of maritime users over the past half a century. He honoured the service in the finest tradition of what is the professional and outstanding life saving service that is Her Majesty’s Coastguard Service, being a fund of knowledge, displaying “strength, bravery and outstanding moral fibre” in his duties.

It was the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Derek Stevens who gladly awarded Dick his medal amongst clapping from the attending throng. All were able to toast Dick’s award and share with him a tasty buffet and celebratory cake. Dick was able to join other members of the local crew , to share tails of call outs in the small hours, and in all weathers to help those in peril. He thanked all present , and his Station Officer , with a humble speech , which made only a modest reference to his numerous good deeds over those past 50 odd years. A worthy award in deed.

Richard Rowsell’s Award Ceremony

