Celebration of life of cancer campaigner Dr Susan Michaelis

A celebration of the life of cancer research campaigner Dr Susan Michaelis is to be held at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens on August 30.

Susan, who spearheaded a major campaign for research into lobular breast cancer – an untreatable form of cancer – died on July 9.

She herself had lived with the disease for 14 years and had launched a campaign known as the Lobular Moon Shot Project in 2023 to fight for £20 million research funds.

It became the UK’s most politically supported campaign ever with more than 400 MPs backing it, some of whom are expected to attend the celebration of Susan’s life at Leonardslee – a place she visited often.

The venue, at Lower Beeding near Horsham, was where the start of the film Eve Groves – based on Susan – was filmed. Last year, a rose named the ‘Dr Susan Michaelis Rose’ was launched by Harkness Roses at the Chelsea Flower Show and one of them was planted at Leonardslee.

The celebration of her life will include a number of reflections and short talks from many who knew Susan, including current and former MPs and Susan’s friends from around the world.

There will be free parking, access to food, wine and various musicians will be performing.

There will also be raffles and auctions to raise money for the charity that Susan founded with her husband Tristan – the Loraine Michaelis Foundation. The charity was set up to advance public education on exposures to hazardous chemicals particularly in connection to cancers such as lobular breast cancer.

The celebration event also marks the first official public occasion for the foundation which recently donated £22,000 to the Lobular Moon Shot Project, see lobularmoonshot.org

To attend the event, book at https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events/leonardslee-lates-summer-2025 Anyone unable to attend who would like to make a donation to the Loraine Michaelis Foundation can do so here: https://square.link/u/fp61TbAW