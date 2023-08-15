Celebrity match at Horley Town Football Club: James Arthur, Dan Osborne and Calum Best among stars raising funds for West Sussex charities
Kevin Cooper, co-founder of Sellebrity Soccer, said the game will raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice and Crawley Open House. Visit www.sellebritysoccer.org.uk.
He said: “We have the likes of James Arthur, Dan Osborne, this year’s Love Island 2023 contestant Josh Brocklebank and many more coming to Horley.”
The event takes place on Sunday, August 20. Doors open at 1.30pm and kick off is at 3pm. Other celebrities booked so far include: Chet Sket, ManlikeHaks, Flintz and Matt Lapinskas. Tickets cost £12 plus booking fee.
