BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Celebrity match at Horley Town Football Club: James Arthur, Dan Osborne and Calum Best among stars raising funds for West Sussex charities

A celebrity football match in Horley is raising money for two West Sussex charities this weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

Kevin Cooper, co-founder of Sellebrity Soccer, said the game will raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice and Crawley Open House. Visit www.sellebritysoccer.org.uk.

He said: “We have the likes of James Arthur, Dan Osborne, this year’s Love Island 2023 contestant Josh Brocklebank and many more coming to Horley.”

The event takes place on Sunday, August 20. Doors open at 1.30pm and kick off is at 3pm. Other celebrities booked so far include: Chet Sket, ManlikeHaks, Flintz and Matt Lapinskas. Tickets cost £12 plus booking fee.

A Sellebrity Soccer spokesperson said on their website: “From smaller grounds to Premier League stadiums we arrange regular, large-scale celebrity football matches across the UK. With our winning combination of high caliber celebrity players, superb media coverage, and ticket sales, we’re one of the biggest and the best in the UK.”