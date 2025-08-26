Celebrity Parkinson’s campaigner in Worthing to gather signatures for Movers and Shakers' Parky Charter petition
The author and journalist joined members of the Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s Group in Worthing town centre on Wednesday, August 20, to highlight the call on the government to fulfil it promises to make life better for those affected by the neurological condition.
Rory is one of the celebrities who set up Movers & Shakers, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019. Other members include Jeremy Paxman, Gillian Lacey-Solymar, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer and Sir Nicholas Mostyn.
Angela Gooden, group secretary, said: "Many Worthing and Washington members attended. We managed to get quite a few signatures for the Parky Charter petition for better healthcare for people with Parkinson’s.
"Understandably, the NHS is in crisis but it is very important to get diagnosed within the NICE guidelines and get the correct medication and support needed to have a better quality of life.
"Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, it does not discriminate age. There are a few thousand in the country that are under the age of 60 and we have to still pay for prescriptions, too, while trying to work and bring up a family. We also need more research into this awful condition to find a cure."
Visit petition.parliament.uk/petitions/713714 for more information and to sign the petition.
It calls on the government to take the decisive five steps set out in the Movers and Shakers' Parky Charter and to fulfil the Health Secretary’s promises.