Centenary of the death of Sussex poet who made his mark on the world

And this week marks the centenary of the death of the famed author and anti imperialist, who lived for many years near Horsham.

He was born at Petworth House, home of his aunt’s husband Baron Leconfield, on August 17 1840 and was to go on to lead a full and interesting life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today he is looked back on with affection by his great grandson – John Lytton, 5th Earl of Lytton, 18th Baron Wentworth and Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex – who lives in the family home near Shipley where Wilfrid himself once lived.

John Lytton, 5th Earl of Lytton, and great grandson of the poet WS Blunt

“My father always used to say he was a very dear and cherished grandfather,” said John.

In 1869 Wilfrid married Lady Anne Noel, granddaughter of the poet Lord Byron, and together the couple designed and built Crabbet Park, near Crawley, where they bred pure-blooded Arabian horses.

There Wilfrid created the Crabbet Club “in which house guests had to write poems on a theme chosen by the president – Blunt himself,” said John.

Wilfrid and his wife travelled extensively through Spain, Algeria, Egypt, the Syrian Desert, the Middle East and India.

WS Blunt pictured in his early 70s

Wilfrid was prominent as an anti-imperialist and promoter of Egyptian, Indian and Irish self rule.

And at one time, his support for Irish independence led to his imprisonment after he chaired a meeting in County Galway that had been banned by officials.

Apart from breeding Arabian horses, Wilfrid worked in the diplomatic service and made three unsuccessful attempts to enter Parliament.

He counted Winston Churchill among his friends.

The poet Wilfrid Scawen Blunt, pictured in his 20s

Wilfrid and Lady Anne's only child to reach maturity was Judith Blunt-Lytton, 16th Baroness Wentworth, later known as Lady Wentworth.

As an adult, she was married in Cairo, but moved permanently to the Crabbet Park Estate near Crawley in 1904.

Meanwhile, Wilfrid’s private life also proved to be colourful. He had a number of mistresses, including the Pre-Raphaelite beauty Jane Morris, wife of his friend William Morris, the activist associated with the Arts and Crafts Movement.

Eventually Wilfrid moved another mistress into his home which proved the last straw for his wife Lady Anne and they separated in 1906.

Lady Anne kept the Crabbet Park property, where their daughter Judith lived, and half the horses, while Wilfrid took the property near Shipley.

Wilfrid and his daughter became estranged in wrangles over ownership of the horses but they were reconciled shortly before his death on September 10 1922.

To this day, most pure-bred Arabian horses trace their lineage to a Crabbet ancestor.

Wilfrid showed his love of Sussex through many of his poems, among them Worth Forest and Chanclebury Ring, with the last words of the latter inscribed on his gravestone.

There are extensive archives on WS Blunt in the Fitzwilliam Museum and in the West Sussex County Record Office.