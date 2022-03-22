The Littlehampton unit travelled to HMS Excellent in Portsmouth for the district drill and piping competition, held by Central District Sea Cadets.
The team came first in the colour party competition and the unit also won the individual piping competition.
In addition, a combined team from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton won the junior trophy.
Lt Brian Osborne, commanding officer, said: “Littlehampton unit came a well deserved first. It was a great result after training for only three weeks, due to the Covid restrictions being lifted by our organisation.”
The team members were AC R. Orchard, Cdt 1st Class B. Williams, Cadet 1st Class A. Barratt and Colour Party Commander AC A. Smallbone. The pipers were OC R. Ward and Junior Cadet E. Hill.
The cadets went on to compete at the area competition on Sunday, where they again performed well, with the senior piping team taking third place and the combined junior team placed fourth.
