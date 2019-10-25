Chailey apprentice wins regional award

A talented apprentice based in Chailey has been recognised with a regional award.

Ibstock Brick apprentice Zac Payne is based at the company’s Chailey factory, near Lewes.

Zac was nominated for Southern Engineering Apprentice of The Year at the Make UK Manufacturing Awards.

An awards ceremony took place at Aerospace Bristol, where Zac was announced as winner.

“My apprenticeship has been hugely valuable in helping me extend my knowledge through practical and hands-on experience,” Zac said.

“This has allowed me to contribute to engineering projects across the factory. My mentor Paul Charlesworth has been a great help in helping me achieve my goals.

“I was delighted to win and it is a privilege to be recognised by the judges.”

Judges said they recognised Zac with the award for his ‘outstanding attitude towards work’, his ‘willingness to learn’, and for leadership he had taken on technical electrical projects.

He joined the Ibstock Brick apprenticeship programme in 2016 and will now be put forward for the Make UK National Awards to be held in London in January, 2020.

Paula Wardle, group learning and development at Ibstock plc, said: “We are extremely proud of Zac’s achievements. Since beginning his apprenticeship he has shown great ability in all areas of his work.

“His attitude towards learning has been excellent and this award recognises how he has made the most of the training and development opportunities presented to him during his apprenticeship.”

More information about apprenticeship opportunities at Ibstock plc can be found here.