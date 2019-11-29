Chailey charity calls on the public to back its fundraising appeal

A charity which supports children and young adults with complex disabilities is urging the public to back its Christmas appeal to buy a specialist piece of equipment.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking to raise £18,000 to buy an Innowalk – a motor-operated therapy device that gives those who use wheelchairs the opportunity to move their legs and arms.

It is hoping to generate the sum through online match funding platform The Big Give, which will double donations made from Tuesday (December 3) to December 10 as part of its Christmas Challenge campaign – so for £9,000 of donations the charity would receive the £18,000 needed.

Last year, Chailey Heritage Foundation raised £15,000 through the initiative to buy more computers with eye gaze technology.

Director of development Sally Anne Murray said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be participating in this national initiative again.

“Christmas is always a happy time of year for everyone at Chailey Heritage and the Big Give is an opportunity for everyone to make a difference to the lives of these young people.”

She added: “This year our focus is on raising funds for an Innowalk.

“By having access to our own Innowalk, young people will be able to gain a whole range of health benefits which include building muscles, strengthening bones, improving digestion, sleep patterns and improving general well-being.

“It would be wonderful if our kind supporters could back us and make a real difference to the lives of the young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation this Christmas.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation has had an Innowalk at its North Chailey site on a trial basis. One user has been Henry, eight, who has complex physical needs including cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy.

His mother Caroline said: “Henry is a full-time wheelchair user, so to know that he could use an Innowalk regularly would be just amazing.

“For me as a parent, it’s great to know that he is getting that exercise, that his heart is getting a pump and his legs are getting a good workout.”

To donate to the campaign, visit www.thebiggive.org.uk