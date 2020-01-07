Chailey charity thanks public for helping it raise £18,000 in seven-day campaign

A Chailey charity which supports children and young adults with complex disabilities has thanked the public for backing its fundraising appeal to buy a specialist piece of equipment.

Chailey Heritage Foundation raised £18,000 in December for an Innowalk – a motor-operated therapy device that gives those who use wheelchairs the opportunity to move their legs and arms.

It generated the sum through online match funding platform The Big Give, which doubled donations as part of its Christmas Challenge campaign from December 3 to December 10.

Chailey’s director of development Sally-Anne Murray said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the companies and individuals who were so generous and donated online to secure our match-funding from our Big Give corporate supporters champions – Candis Magazine.

“We received almost 100 donations and smashed our target in just a few days!”

The Innowalk is helping children and young adults such as Henry Cummins, eight, who has multiple disabilities, including cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy.

His mum Caroline said: “Henry is a full-time wheelchair user, so knowing that he can use an Innowalk regularly is wonderful.

“For me as a parent, it’s great to know that he is getting real exercise, that his heart is getting a pump and his legs are getting a good workout.

“The Innowalk will be really beneficial to Henry and to all of the children in the school.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation said that it would like to thank the following companies customers for their generosity: Candis Magazine, Jackson-Stops Mid Sussex, Focus Group, Sunninghill Construction, Thorne Civil Engineering, PGLBrickwork and Scaffolding, Adavirtual and Barwells Solicitors.

Chailey Heritage Foundation, founded in 1903, provides education and care services for those with complex physical disabilities and health needs. The charity shares its North Chailey site and works in partnership with Chailey Clinical Services, part of Sussex Community NHS Trust.