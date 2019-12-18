Chailey charity welcomes cast of panto production

Pantomime stars brought the ‘spirit of Christmas’ to Chailey Heritage Foundation when they met children and young adults in its care.

Cast members of Brighton’s Peter Pan including BBC Sussex presenter Allison Ferns, who plays Delores the Mermaid, and Michael Ruben, who plays Peter Pan, visited the charity on Friday (December 13).

Brighton pantomime stars Allison Ferns, as Delores the Mermaid, and Michael Ruben, as Peter Pan, with Lydia at Chailey Heritage Foundation. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM19121839a

The visit took place as the charity held the final dress rehearsal for its production of Aladdin in its DREAM (dynamic, real, experiential, amazing, magical) Centre.

Director of development Sally-Anne Murray said: “It was wonderful to welcome members of the Brighton cast to Chailey Heritage.

“The joy they delivered to our young performers brought the spirit of Christmas to the charity.”

The Brighton show, which is running at The Hilton Metropole from tomorrow (December 19) until December 29, is raising funds for Chailey Heritage Foundation and the charity of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Brighton pantomime stars Allison Ferns and Michael Ruben at Chailey Heritage Foundation. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM19121825a

Ms Murray added that she would like like to thank everyone involved in the production for raising money for the charity.

Drama teacher Helen Dunman said: “Meeting Delores and her friends has really inspired our cast of Aladdin.

“The young people have worked really hard and are looking forward to performing for their friends and families on stage.

“Panto is a wonderful seasonal tradition and we are proud to be a part of it at Chailey Heritage.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation, founded in 1903, provides education and care services for those with complex physical disabilities and health needs. The charity shares its North Chailey site and works in partnership with Chailey Clinical Services, part of Sussex Community NHS Trust.