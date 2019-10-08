Chailey Heritage Foundation announces opening date of its new £3.1m centre

After more than three years of fundraising, Chailey Heritage Foundation is set to open its DREAM (dynamic, real, experiential, amazing, magical) Centre next week

The charity, which supports those with complex physical disabilities and health needs, has announced that the £3.1million facility will officially open on Thursday (October 17).

The topping out ceremony for Chailey Heritage Foundation's DREAM Centre

Fundraising for the indoor sports and activity centre, formerly an assembly hall built in the 1950s, started in the autumn of 2016.

Director of development for the charity Sally-Anne Murray, said: “This is such an exciting time for us at the Chailey Heritage Foundation and one we have been looking forward to for more than three years.

“Without the amazing support of trusts, foundations, businesses and of course the local community, we would never have been able to raise the £3.1million we needed to make our dreams a reality.

“The new centre has the amazing, high-tech equipment these young people need to get the most out of life.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation's DREAM Centre mid construction

The project, which includes a four-dimensional sensory zone, was undertaken by contractor Sunninghill, based in Haywards Heath, with support from Sussex-based technology company 7thSense Design and design and technology consulting firm Teecom.

Ms Murray added that the charity ‘can’t wait for the official opening’.

She said: “A huge thank you to everyone who’s been involved in the project.

“We couldn’t have done it without your support and now we will be able to see its true benefits and the difference it will make to the young people who use it.”

