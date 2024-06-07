Chair of Felpham Flower Club commends West Sussex event and encourages others to join in
Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to experience 60 floral arrangements, handcrafted by talented florists and flower enthusiasts from across the county.
Sunday Times international best-selling author and Cicestrian Kate Mosse CBE is the Patron of the 2024 Festival. She said: “I know that the imagination of the arrangers - they're artists, all of them.”
One of the arrangements featured an underwater style, with a large octopus as well as hand-made felt fishes made by members of the Aldingbourne Trust.
Sandra Dean, Chair of the Felpham Flower Club was designed this scene, commended the event. She said: “What’s great about this event for us is that people come and see what we do and want to get involved themselves.
"When I design these displays, I do it with beginners in mind, so that whatever your skill level, you’re able to be a part of it.
"It’s amazing, and I can’t the fishes that were created by the Aldingbourne Trust members are just fantastic.”
Sandra has been the Chair for 14 years and is always looking for people with an interest in flowers so that they can learn. She added: “It’s awe and wonder when you see the Festival of Flowers, it is a sight for the eyes. I’d love people with a passion for working with flowers to get involved and join in".
The Felpham Flower Club meet on the Thursday of every month at Felpham Memorial Hall at 1.30 pm.
