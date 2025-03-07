Chalet bungalow in Littlehampton cul-de-sac comes on the market for first time since new

The four-bedroom, semi-detached property has been extended to include an impressive 23ft garden room and offers a modern walk-in shower room.
Available with no forward chain, the property in Parham Close is on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £375,000.
Accommodation includes a 22ft living room, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and 23ft6in garden room.
There is a large area of eaves storage, a garage/workshop, extensive driveway and enclosed garden, mainly laid to paving with an array of flower beds and well stocked with mature shrubs and bushes.
The agents say there is a range of appealing features. The property offers comfortable living and space for relaxation and entertaining guests.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
