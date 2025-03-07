Chalet bungalow in Littlehampton cul-de-sac comes on the market for first time since new

The four-bedroom, semi-detached property has been extended to include an impressive 23ft garden room and offers a modern walk-in shower room.

Available with no forward chain, the property in Parham Close is on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £375,000.

Accommodation includes a 22ft living room, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and 23ft6in garden room.

There is a large area of eaves storage, a garage/workshop, extensive driveway and enclosed garden, mainly laid to paving with an array of flower beds and well stocked with mature shrubs and bushes.

The agents say there is a range of appealing features. The property offers comfortable living and space for relaxation and entertaining guests.

1 . Parham Close, Littlehampton This chalet bungalow in a highly-regarded Littlehampton cul-de-sac has come on the market for the first time since it was sold as new. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Parham Close, Littlehampton The property offers a spacious 22ft living room Photo: Zoopla

3 . Parham Close, Littlehampton The property offers comfortable living Photo: Zoopla

4 . Parham Close, Littlehampton There is a separate dining room, with stairs to the first floor Photo: Zoopla