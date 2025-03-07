Chalet bungalow in Littlehampton cul-de-sac comes on the market for first time since new

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:28 BST
A chalet bungalow in a highly-regarded Littlehampton cul-de-sac has come on the market for the first time since it was sold as new.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached property has been extended to include an impressive 23ft garden room and offers a modern walk-in shower room.

Available with no forward chain, the property in Parham Close is on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £375,000.

Accommodation includes a 22ft living room, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and 23ft6in garden room.

There is a large area of eaves storage, a garage/workshop, extensive driveway and enclosed garden, mainly laid to paving with an array of flower beds and well stocked with mature shrubs and bushes.

The agents say there is a range of appealing features. The property offers comfortable living and space for relaxation and entertaining guests.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Parham Close, Littlehampton

This chalet bungalow in a highly-regarded Littlehampton cul-de-sac has come on the market for the first time since it was sold as new. Photo: Zoopla

The property offers a spacious 22ft living room

2. Parham Close, Littlehampton

The property offers a spacious 22ft living room Photo: Zoopla

The property offers comfortable living

3. Parham Close, Littlehampton

The property offers comfortable living Photo: Zoopla

There is a separate dining room, with stairs to the first floor

4. Parham Close, Littlehampton

There is a separate dining room, with stairs to the first floor Photo: Zoopla

