Chance to buy your Christmas tree from landmark Sussex forest

Ashdown Forest is holding a special free seasonal event where visitors can also buy a Christmas tree.

The special Winters Day Christmas event takes place on Saturday December 2. People will be able to enjoy various festivities on offer and live performances.

These include a festive café selling punch, hot chocolate and mince pies; winter craft activities; pop-up stalls with local produce; demonstrations from the East Grinstead Spinners and Wood Turners and live carol singing

Meet photographer, Craig Payne, and check out his book, Ashdown Forest Through the Season, and a selection of prints.

Entry is free, just turn up on the day at the Ashdown Forest Centre on Colemans Hatch Road, Forest Row, RH18 5JP. There is also free parking for the day between 11am and 3pm at Lintons, Broadstone and Forest Centre car parks.

Mark Infield from Ashdown Forest said: "This is always a lovely way to start the festive season. We would like to welcome as many people as possible this year. This year we look forward to welcoming local carol singers, who will certainly add to the festive atmosphere of the day.

"We recommend that you carry a small amount of cash on the day – participation in craft activities is by small donation."

The local and sustainable Christmas trees are cut by The Forest's fantastic volunteers as part of its heathland management programme. There will be all different shapes and sizes and all are un-netted. All trees are cut, not rooted. Cost: £5 per foot. These are on sale weekends from 11am to dusk, or weekdays 10am to 4pm, starting on December 2.

